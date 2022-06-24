Absentee Voting In Crow Wing County Is Now Open

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Crow Wing County opens absentee voting for those who wish to vote early in the August 9, 2022 Primary Election.

Residents can vote by absentee on the second floor at the Historic Courthouse. You can vote during regular business hours from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM Monday-Friday.

Ballots will also be mailed out to voters who have requested an absentee ballot the week of June 27th.

In person voting hours are:

• 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM Monday – Friday until Monday, August 8.

• 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM Saturday August 6.

Contact Crow Wing County Elections at 218-824-1051 or Elections@crowwing.us for

more information.

