Absentee Voting Available For Brainerd School District Special Election

Crow Wing County voters planning to vote before the Brainerd School District 181 special election can do so through an absentee ballot beginning February 23rd.

The ballots allow residents to vote before the April 10th special election by mail or in person regardless of circumstance.

The Brainerd school board approved a contract with Crow Wing County to provide election services. “Absentee voting is a great way for residents to stay involved in the election process that we want all residents to be engaged in. We’re happy to once again provide election services for the Brainerd School District from absentee voting through to election day.” said Administrative Services Director, Deborah Erickson.

A completed and signed absentee ballot must be received before a ballot can be issued to a voter. Applications can be returned by mail, email or fax.

You can request an application be sent to you by mail by contacting Crow Wing County elections at 218-824-1051 or www.crowwing.us

Voters may vote by absentee ballot in person during the 45-day absentee period at the Crow Wing County Elections office on the second floor of the Historic Courthouse. 326 Laurel Street, Brainerd MN

In person voting hours are: 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM Monday – Friday from February 23rd to April 9th 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM Saturday April 7th.

Polling places will be open on Tuesday April 10th from 7:00 AM -8:00 PM