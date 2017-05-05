DONATE

Abigail’s Story: Community Rallies Behind Young Girl Needing Heart Transplant

Haydee Clotter
May. 4 2017
She may look like any other 20-month-old little girl, but Abigail Freihammer is living with a heart condition. Her parents say Abigail can do almost anything and is full of energy even after one surgery and six procedures.

“Abby had the transposition of the great arteries; it meant that the two main arteries coming out of her heart were switched, so she was going to need surgery immediately after birth,” said Abigail’s Father, Brandon Freihammer.

Just three months ago Abigail’s heart took a turn for the worse. Now she’s on a transplant list for a new heart and may receive it within six months to a year.

“We’ve got accepted into the program down at Mayo [Clinic]. We’ve been on, they call a Level II where it’s been kind of an indefinite hold, but now that Abby’s condition gotten worse and she’s going to have the IV medication all the time,” said Brandon. “She’s going to be they call it Level 1B.”

A heart transplant comes with future medical expenses, so the Freihammers are having a benefit for Abigail.

“It’s the community’s way of wanting to be there for Abigail and hopefully it’s our way to show our gratitude to them as well,” said Aana Freihammer, Abigail’s mother.

Despite these circumstances, life must go on for the Freihammers. They’re also parents to five-month-old Benson. Asking “why Abigail?” just doesn’t happen.

“I try and move that one away as quickly as I can because there aren’t any good answers and it doesn’t help me handle the present,” said Aana.

The couple leans on their faith for strength.

“God won’t leave us in a dark spot, that’ll he’ll bring good out of anything,” said Aana. “We kind of hold on to that hope.”

The Freihammers are hopeful that Abigail will eventually lead a normal life with a new heart.

“So even though we’re going to be solving some problems for Abigail we’ve got new ones ahead that we have to be ready for,” said Aana.

