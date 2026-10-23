Oct 21, 2026 | By: Lakeland News

Abby Rubado Ready To Lead Bemidji Boys’ Swimming & Diving Program

Bemidji girls’ swimming and diving assistant head coach Abby Rubado is set to vanguard the high school’s boys’ program starting this year.

Rubado, a native of Brainerd, competed at the collegiate level at Augustana University for all four years. She’ll be stepping into a program fresh off not only seeing longtime head coach Woody Leindecker depart after 30 years, but also having eight senior graduate from last year’s roster.

“I’ve excited to work with all the boys. I’ve worked with a few of them in the club team before, and so getting to know them a little bit better will be really exciting,” she told Lakeland News. “Basically, everybody’s starting fresh; it was going to be a rebuilding year, anyways. I think coming in as a new coach also gives fresh feeling to a new team. We’re going to try to keep things pretty similar training-wise to last year but [will] switch things up if we need to.”

Rubado will make her high school head coaching debut on Dec. 8, when the Lumberjacks open the season hosting Moorhead.

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