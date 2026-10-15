Abby Rubado Named Bemidji Boys’ Swimming Head Coach

Abby Rubado will be taking over the helm of Bemidji boys’ swimming and diving this upcoming season.

Rubado has been a part of the Lumberjacks’ swimming and diving program for five years now, starting with the middle school team before working with both the boys’ and girls’ high school teams. The Brainerd native also competed on the collegiate level at Augustana University for all four years.

Rubado says she’s excited to help lead the program that former longtime head coach Woody Leindecker played a vital part in building. We’ll have more on her thoughts regarding the decision at a later date.