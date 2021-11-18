Lakeland PBS

A Wadena Native Publishes Multi-Award Winning Novel

Emma HudziakNov. 18 2021

According to a recent press release, Jessica Sly, from Wadena, MN, made a goal at age 16, to get a book contract with a traditional publisher by age 18. Unfortunately, that didn’t happen.

Twelve years later, after many writers conferences, writers group sessions, and manuscript drafts, Sly had received a contract for her multi-award-winning debut, “The Promise of Deception.”

“This novel feels special because it’s kind of a mashup of everything I love,” said
Sly.“ Faith, history, Europe, magicians, true crime, romance and a little touch of
speculative elements.”

The judges for the American Christian Fiction Writers ‘Genesis Contest’ and the
‘Mountain Brook Fire Award’ thought the novel was special. Sly’s book won
both contests in 2020, and had paved her way to land a contract with Mountain Brook Fire.

When asked for Sly’s advice to other aspiring writers, Sly pointed to the fundamentals. “Write, write, write!The more you do it, the better you’ll get.”

“The Promise of Deception” releases on Dec 5th, 2021.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Emma Hudziak

Related Posts

BSU and NTC Celebrate Service to Veterans on Veterans Day

Wells Technology of Bemidji to Expand Wells Academy at New Redby Facility

Red Lake Man Pleads Guilty to Assault Resulting in Substantial Bodily Injury

Bemidji Home Receives Extensive Damage in Fire Wednesday Night

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.