A Wadena Native Publishes Multi-Award Winning Novel

According to a recent press release, Jessica Sly, from Wadena, MN, made a goal at age 16, to get a book contract with a traditional publisher by age 18. Unfortunately, that didn’t happen.

Twelve years later, after many writers conferences, writers group sessions, and manuscript drafts, Sly had received a contract for her multi-award-winning debut, “The Promise of Deception.”

“This novel feels special because it’s kind of a mashup of everything I love,” said

Sly.“ Faith, history, Europe, magicians, true crime, romance and a little touch of

speculative elements.”

The judges for the American Christian Fiction Writers ‘Genesis Contest’ and the

‘Mountain Brook Fire Award’ thought the novel was special. Sly’s book won

both contests in 2020, and had paved her way to land a contract with Mountain Brook Fire.

When asked for Sly’s advice to other aspiring writers, Sly pointed to the fundamentals. “Write, write, write!The more you do it, the better you’ll get.”

“The Promise of Deception” releases on Dec 5th, 2021.

