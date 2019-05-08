A Suspect In Custody For A Bomb Threat At Hennepin County Facility

A man who was suspected of calling in a bomb threat at a Hennepin County Public Works facility in Medina was arrested Tuesday evening.

According to the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office on the afternoon of May 7, a dispatcher received a call about the alleged threat at Hennepin County facility located at 1600 Prairie Drive.

After dispatchers received the call, police officials and the Hennepin County Sheriff’s deputies set up a perimeter and searched the area. According to the release they determined that the threat was not credible

The case is still under investigation and the suspect is in the Hennepin County Jail pending charges.