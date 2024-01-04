A Storage Unit Fire in Brainerd That is Currently Being Investigated

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A storage unit caught fire in Brainerd on December 26th. There were no injuries, and the Brainerd Fire Department arrived at the scene just after 9 p.m.

The storage unit was located on Industrial Park Road at Brainerd Garages. The unit was severely damaged by the fire and adjacent units were also damaged. Fire crews were able to put out the fire and were at the scene for over two hours with no reported injuries.

The fire is currently under investigation by the Brainerd Fire and Police Departments and the State Fire Marshal’s office. Because the investigation is ongoing, all three organizations declined to comment when asked about the cause of the fire.

