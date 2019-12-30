Lakeland PBS

A Royalton Man Is Dead After Single Vehicle Crash

Malaak Khattab
Dec. 30 2019

A Royalton man died in a single vehicle crash near Opole on Saturday, December 28.

According to a release from the Stearns County Sheriffs Office, at approximately 4:21 a.m. they received a report of a crash with injuries at the intersection of 125th Avenue and 440th Street in Brockway Township, which is one mile north of Opole.

The caller reported a crashed vehicle in the tree line and a decreased male victim, who has been identified as 33-year-old Jeffery George Kalis.

Kalis was found by deputies partially ejected from the vehicle. The cause of the crash and the manner of the death is still being investigated.

Malaak Khattab

By — Malaak Khattab

News Reporter

