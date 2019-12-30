A Royalton Man Is Dead After Single Vehicle Crash

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A Royalton man died in a single vehicle crash near Opole on Saturday, December 28.

According to a release from the Stearns County Sheriffs Office, at approximately 4:21 a.m. they received a report of a crash with injuries at the intersection of 125th Avenue and 440th Street in Brockway Township, which is one mile north of Opole.

The caller reported a crashed vehicle in the tree line and a decreased male victim, who has been identified as 33-year-old Jeffery George Kalis.

Kalis was found by deputies partially ejected from the vehicle. The cause of the crash and the manner of the death is still being investigated.

