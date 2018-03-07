DONATE

A Pie In The Face, The Result Of A Good Cause

Mar. 7 2018
Students and staff at Bemidji’s St. Philps school found themselves in a sticky situation today as the result of a good cause.

It was no ordinary day of class as students and staff celebrated a record achievement. For years students have sold raffel tickets to raise funds for their school, but this year, there was an added perk. If students surpassed their goal of $15,000 they got to pie the schools staff in the face.

To help with the fundraising effort, Catholic United Financial has played a key roll in the raffel since 2009, which is why their representative was happy to take a pie in the face.

With students surpassing their first goal, the eigth grade class felt they could do better, so if the school could reach $18,000 members of the eighth students would take a pie in the face as well.

While many laughed tears of joy at the spectical, for some of the students throwing the pies, it was a bit nerv racking.

With a year of fundraising in the record books, the bar has been set high for next year.

Money raised from the raffle will go towards the purchase of google chrome books and carts for the school.

