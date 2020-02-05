A Pedestrian Killed On Highway 46 In Itasca County

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A Squaw Lake man was killed after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday night on Highway 46 in Alvwood Township in Itasca County.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at around 9:12 p.m. a 2017 Sierra GMC driven by 30-year-old Samuel Vernon Krueger of Max was driving southbound on Highway 46, near Northome in north-central Minnesota, when the pickup truck struck 45-year-old Tommy John Schultz who was standing near a southbound vehicle that was stalled in the traffic lane. Schultz suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene.

