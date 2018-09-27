A New Home For Bemidji Community Theater

Nestled in the heart of downtown, the Bemidji Community Theater plans to transform an abandoned retail space and make it their very own, something the theater board has been working on for years.

The timing was perfect for the community theater, but it took a leap of faith to officially invest into the future.

With performances held on the Paul Bunyan Playhouse stage next door at the Chief Theater, the space is ideal, but offers so much more.

Members of the Bemidji Community Theater feel that their new storefront location in the heart of downtown Bemidji will help them further engage in the community. The hope is to restore the space back to its original department store state with a theatrical twist, and provide more offerings to the community.

With plenty of work going on behind the scenes, the shows will continue to go on as the organization settles into their new home.

The Bemidji Community Theater hopes to begin using their new space for rehearsals next month. The facility is expected to open to the public in time for the holidays.