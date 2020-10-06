A New Grocery Store Set To Open Next Week In Bemidji

Click to print (Opens in new window)

What was formally known as Gander Outdoors located on the 1300 block of Paul Bunyan Drive, will now be a new grocery store for residents to enjoy.

The Aldi store will have its Grand Opening on Thursday, October 15th and will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The former Gander Outdoors building was ultimately divided into thirds, where two-thirds went to the construction for the Aldi store, which is approximately 22,000 square feet.

The company stated on their website the following quote,

“We’re new to the city and we are more than ready to serve and support our community. We’ve got fresh produce and everyday essentials at the low prices you need.”

The store will also offer curbside grocery pickup.

