Lakeland PBS

A New Grocery Store Set To Open Next Week In Bemidji

Destiny Wiggins — Oct. 6 2020

What was formally known as Gander Outdoors located on the 1300 block of Paul Bunyan Drive, will now be a new grocery store for residents to enjoy.

The Aldi store will have its Grand Opening on Thursday, October 15th and will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The former Gander Outdoors building was ultimately divided into thirds, where two-thirds went to the construction for the Aldi store, which is approximately 22,000 square feet.

The company stated on their website the following quote,

“We’re new to the city and we are more than ready to serve and support our community. We’ve got fresh produce and everyday essentials at the low prices you need.”

The store will also offer curbside grocery pickup.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

Related Posts

In Focus: Gallery North Showcases Artists for First Friday

Bemidji Man Arrested, Charged For Allegedly Shooting at Law Enforcement

Bemidji Firefighters Welcomed Home After Two-Week Mission in Oregon

Community Table Soup Kitchen Teams Up with Bemidji Police for Meal Distribution

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.