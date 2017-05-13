DONATE

A New Baby Kangaroo Hops Into Little Falls Zoo

Rolyne Joseph
May. 12 2017
Pine Grove Zoo welcomes a new baby kangaroo to their family this season. The two and a half pound kangaroo arrived at the zoo this Tuesday, and the staff is excited to welcome her.

“I think the kangaroo is going to be a big hit because it’s so different than any other animals we have and any other animals Minnesota has,” said Sara Hernandez, a zoo keeper at Pine Grove Zoo. “So for people to see Sydney, it’s something really fun and exciting for them.”

Hernandez says Sydney will be an important part of the zoo. Guests will be able to learn more about kangaroo’s habitats, including movements and body structure.

“So by having Sydney here and having this new and fun exciting animal, we can talk about her and also the habitat that she’s from and other animals that are living in her habitat that maybe in trouble,” said Hernandez. “We share other animals that are in Minnesota even that are facing habitat lost or other important issues that are causing their decline.”

Sydney was born last November and she is still being bottle-fed. Visitors will be able to have up-close interactions with the kangaroo.

“We have an exhibit that just south of the petting table,” said Marnita Van Hoecke, Director at Pine Grove Zoo. “It’s fairly large. Eventually we’ll want to be able to have a patio out there. So people can go out and actually sit in the patio and be surrounded by kangaroos.”

More than $5,000 was raised in just five minutes to get the baby kangaroo to the zoo. Local businesses and community members donated money to bring in new animals.

“ We’re going to grow with her an knowledge,” said Hoecke. “And being able to just watch an animal that we’ve not been able to be around. So it’s going to be a learning experience for her and for us.”

One visitor is excited to see the baby kangaroo.

“It’s not something that you’re going to see around here”, said Jazmin Nusbaum, a zoo visitor. “So my kids are going to love it. It’s going to be something good for them and new experiences.”

Another kangaroo will be arriving in a month to provide Sydney with some companionship. Visitors will be able to visit Sydney at her exhibit when the weather gets warmer.

