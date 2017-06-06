A Man Pleads Not Guilty To Sexual Conversations With A Child

A man pleaded not guilty to having conversations of a sexual nature, with someone he believed was a 14-year-old child.

Bradley Ray Brands, 51,of Blackduck was arrested on March 29 after he arrived in Bemidji, with officials waiting for him.

Law enforcement officials posted an advertisement online, looking for individuals to participate in sexual acts.

Brands initiated the sexual conversation with an undercover officer through email and text conversations.

Officials arrived early to the meet up location and identified Brands. He was taken into custody after getting out of his vehicle.

Brands stated that he was in Bemidji to meet up with a 14-year-old he had met online.

The next scheduled court appearance is on August 15.