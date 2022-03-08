Lakeland PBS

A Man from Motley, MN Charged with 2nd Degree Murder After Killing his Girlfriend

Emma HudziakMar. 8 2022

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, Motley Police Department, and the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, are continuing to work together with the investigation of a homicide that was reported to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office back on March 6th, 2022.

Roughly around 9:40 a.m. on March 6th, 2022, the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office had received a 9-1-1 transfer from a man who was stating, that he received a phone call from his friend, who had indicated that he killed his girlfriend.

According to recent reports, the Sheriff’s Office and the Motley Police Department, had responded to a residence located at 689 Hwy. 10 South, in Motley, MN. Once police officers arrived at the location, law enforcement was able to make contact with 60-year old, Harold Wassather. Wassather, was detained while authorities searched his residence.

Officers reported, that while they were searching Wassather’s residence, they had found 66-year old, Christine Nygard deceased. Wassather, was then taken into custody and the BCA was called to assist with the death investigation.

Nygard had been transported to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. The Sheriff’s Office had reported, that her cause of death was due to blunt head and chest trauma. The manner of death was ruled as a homicide.

Officers also reported, that Nygard and Wassather were in a relationship, and they lived together in the residence that Nygard’s body was found in. The Morrison County Attorney’s Office has formally charged Harold Wassather with 2nd Degree Murder.

Though the charges have already been made, authorities are still continuing to investigate the incident. There are no further comments made at this time, as this is still an ongoing investigation.

Authorities would like to remind the public, that they believe this was an isolated incident, and there is no known threat to the public.

Morrison County Sheriff, Shawn Larsen said, “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims family for the senseless act of violence and to the First Responders that investigated and processed the scene. The victim tragically lost her life to domestic violence, which could have been prevented.”

By — Emma Hudziak

