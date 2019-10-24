Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

A Male Body Found In Polk County Lake

Malaak KhattabOct. 24 2019

A 69-year-old man was found dead in Polk County Lake on Wednesday, October 23.

According to a release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 4:22 p.m. the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Mentor Fire and Rescue, and County EMS responded to a report of a male face down in the lake at 34433 140th Ave SE.

Steven Wayne Sveningson was pronounced dead after resuscitation efforts by first responders failed.

An autopsy is pending, however no criminal activity is suspected.  No further information is being released at this time.

