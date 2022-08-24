Lakeland PBS

A Lot of History to Discover on Downtown Brainerd Walking Tour

Ryan BowlerAug. 23 2022

The City of Brainerd has been around since the 1800s, and with all of the city’s evolution and changes in that time, a lot of history was left behind to discover. That history prompted Visit Brainerd to create a Historic Downtown Brainerd Walking Tour.

What you’ll see on the tour is how the city has come to be over the years, which also teaches about the significance of the buildings around town, the people who built them, and the unique stories they tell. Of course, there’s been a lot that’s changed from when the Northern Pacific shop was inaugurated in the 1800s to now, where Brainerd is known as a summer getaway and for its local shops and restaurants.

If you’d like to learn more, you can call Visit Brainerd or stop by their location on Laurel Street to set up a tour.

Lakeland News is member supported content.

