A Little Falls Residents Was Rushed to The Hospital Via Life Link After Polaris Crash

Ryan BowlerJun. 20 2022

According to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, 35-year-old Lora Murray of Little Falls, MN was driving a Polaris Ranger side by side, north on Woodchuck Trail on Saturday.

Murray tried maneuvering around a tree branch in the roadway and the tires caught the edge of the road, causing the side by side to go into the east ditch and roll, approximately four  miles north of Randall, MN in Cushing Township.

The passenger, 28-year-old Jennifer Hauer of Randall, MN sustained  multiple injuries and was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center by Life Link III.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor. The crash is still under investigation.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Randall Fire Department, Randall First Response Team, Life Link III and Mayo Clinic Ambulance.

 

By — Ryan Bowler

