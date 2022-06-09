Lakeland PBS

A Level Three Predatory Offender to be Temporarily Released in Wadena

Emma HudziakJun. 9 2022

A level three predatory offender who was convicted of Criminal Sexual Conduct is scheduled to be temporarily released in Wadena on June 14th, 2022.

The Wadena Police Department recently announced that 37-year old, Joshua Lee Holby will be temporarily released to the vicinity of Bryant Avenue Southeast, Wadena, MN.

Photo Credit_Wadena Police Department

Recent reports stated that Holby’s offense included holding a known teenage girl against her will, for weeks.

“He had gained access to the girl while aiding his co-defendants as an accessory to their sexual and physical assaults,” said a recent release. “He and his accomplice’s used violence, fear, and mood-altering substances to maintain control.”

Holby has served his sentence that was given to him by the court and will be transitioning back into the community. The police department states that this information is not intended to bring forth fear, but rather awareness.

Wadena Police is releasing this information to inform the public of Holby’s release from prison or a secure treatment facility. The police department believes that this information will help ensure the public safety and protection.

The Wadena Police Department may not direct where Holby does or does not reside, work, and or go to school.

A community notification meeting will be held on Sunday, June 12th at 3:00 p.m. at the Walden Police/Fire Hall located at 121 SE Colfax Ave., Wadena, MN 56482. The entry to this meeting will be located on the south side of the building, and Representatives from both the Department of Corrections and Waldena Police will be available for further questions and information.

