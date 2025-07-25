A Farmers Market Returns to Downtown Brainerd

Downtown Brainerd has been without a farmer’s market for a few years now, but that changed this summer with the Main Street Market at City Hall.

Vendors set up shop each Friday with everything from flowers to skin care products to hand-made jewelry. Organizer Doro Schumann opened the market last year at Zion Lutheran Church, but she was forced to find a new location for the market this year. However, she says she couldn’t be happier with their new home.

“We had markets downtown before and we just had we’ve been missing that,” she said. “So the city has been absolutely great about having us in there in our parking lot, giving up their parking on Fridays. So that’s been just awesome.”

The market is open every Friday, weather permitting, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. until October 10th.