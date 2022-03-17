A Detroit Lakes Man Sentenced to Seven Years in Prison For an Armed Robbery of White Earth Convenience Store

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Acting U.S. Attorney Charles J. Kovats announced a seven year sentencing in prison for a Detroit Lakes man that had committed an armed robbery of the White Earth convenience store back in November of 2020.

Levi Brandin Jerome, age 34, had entered a convenience store located on the White Earth Indian reservation carrying an American tactical imports, omni hybrid, and a multi-caliber rifle.

Jerome had pointed the rifle at the sales clerk and had demanded her to open the cash register. Jerome stole approximately $2,250.00 from the register and from a drawer next to the register before fleeing the store.

On November 2nd, 2021, is when Jerome had pleaded guilty to one count of robbery. Jerome was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Nancy E. Brasel.

