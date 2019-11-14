A Climax Man Is Dead After A Medical Condition At Northwest Regional Correctional Center

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A 61-year old Climax man is dead after having a medical emergency.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at approximately 4 p.m. on Wednesday, November 13, Larry Monson was arrested by the Crookston Police Department under suspicion of driving while intoxicated. Officers transported Monson to the Northwest Regional Correctional Center in Crookston. While at the Northwest Regional Correctional Center Monson had a medical emergency. Lifesaving efforts were performed on Monson. The Crookston Area Ambulance responded and transported Monson to Riverview Health where life saving measures continued.

Monson was later pronounced dead. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office transported Monson to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Grand Forks for an autopsy. This incident is under investigation by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and the Crookston Police Department. No further information will be released at this time.

