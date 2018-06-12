A Capitol Fourth
July 4 at 7pm
A CAPITOL FOURTH, America’s national Independence Day celebration, kicks off our country’s 242nd birthday with an all-star musical extravaganza broadcast live from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol. With 20 cameras positioned around the city, viewers are front and center for the greatest display of fireworks anywhere in the nation.
Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS
To be honest I want to see the video again that the sgt showed all of us I reall... Read More
Thank you so much for highlighting the amazing VanGogh fiber art exhibit. We're... Read More
I have the answer pump air underneath of the bog make it somewhat buoyant... Read More
Thank you for informing the public about this. It has been on my mind for a lon... Read More