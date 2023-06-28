A Capitol Fourth 2023

Tuesday, July 4th at 7:00 & 8:30pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

This time-honored 43 year-tradition puts viewers front and center for America’s biggest birthday party with the greatest display of fireworks anywhere in the nation lighting up the iconic D.C. skyline. Celebrate our country’s 247th birthday with musical performances by top stars from pop, country, R&B, classical, and Broadway, featuring the National Symphony Orchestra under the direction of premier pops conductor Jack Everly.