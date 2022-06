Click to print (Opens in new window)

Monday, July 4 at 7pm & 8:30pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Celebrate our country’s 246th birthday with the 42nd anniversary broadcast of America’s Independence Day celebration with an all-star cast and fireworks lighting up the iconic D.C. skyline.