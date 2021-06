Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Sunday, July 4 at 7pm & 8:30pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

The 41st edition of America’s Independence Day celebration features performances by top stars from pop, country, R&B, classical and Broadway, capped off with patriotic classics and a spectacular fireworks display over the Washington, DC skyline.