A Brighter Bemidji Coming This Holiday Season

For the first time the Bemidji Jaycees will be expanded on the first city lights project with over 300,000 lights this holiday season.

With the combination of grants and title sponsorships, the first city of lights will light up library park for the first time since the early two thousands. today the city started to hang up lights in the Paul Bunyan park.

Josh Peterson, Bemidji Jaycees President and First City of Lights Chairman states,

“It hasn’t been illuminated since the early 2000s and so new this year through Sanford Health we were able to purchase col white LED lights and these lights will be wrapped on the trees rather than hung in the tree branches and because of that it’ll give a whole new element a new look to library park and the First City Lights event as well. But that’s not all, we also have added this year through a grant through from the George W. Neilson Foundation, 40 giant LED warm white snowflakes that will be attached to all the streetlights downtown. Those streets lights will still have their garlands and banners on each light but on 40 of those streetlights will be these larger than lights snowflakes which will be illuminated along with all the other decorations downtown.”

“Night We Light” will take place on November twenty ninth and lights will stay on till February. More announcements on activities will be released in coming weeks.

