Lakeland PBS

A Brighter Bemidji Coming This Holiday Season

Destiny Wiggins — Oct. 30 2019

For the first time the Bemidji Jaycees will be expanded on the first city lights project with over 300,000 lights this holiday season.

With the combination of grants and title sponsorships, the first city of lights will light up library park for the first time since the early two thousands. today the city started to hang up lights in the Paul Bunyan park.

Josh Peterson, Bemidji Jaycees President and First City of Lights Chairman states,

“It hasn’t been illuminated since the early 2000s and so new this year through Sanford Health we were able to purchase col white LED lights and these lights will be wrapped on the trees rather than hung in the tree branches and because of that it’ll give a whole new element a new look to library park and the First City Lights event as well. But that’s not all, we also have added this year through a grant through from the George W. Neilson Foundation, 40 giant LED warm white snowflakes that will be attached to all the streetlights downtown. Those streets lights will still have their garlands and banners on each light but on 40 of those streetlights will be these larger than lights snowflakes which will be illuminated along with all the other decorations downtown.”

“Night We Light” will take place on November twenty ninth and lights will stay on till February. More announcements on activities will be released in coming weeks.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

Related Posts

75th Annual Water Carnival Brought In Record Crowd

Water Carnival: Battle of the Midway 4!

Bemidji Jaycees Water Carnival Turns 75!

Bemidji Jaycees Getting Ready For 2019 Water Carnival

Latest Stories

Bemidji State Alumni, Jon McTaggart Visits BSU To Discuss All Things Journalism

Posted on Oct. 30 2019

First Annual "Boo to the Flu" event in Bemidji

Posted on Oct. 30 2019

Good Food, Good Life, 365 - Halloween Fruit Parfait

Posted on Oct. 30 2019

Crow Wing Energized Hosts Third Annual Workplace Wellness Conference

Posted on Oct. 30 2019

Final Update On Ryan Petro Search

Posted on Oct. 30 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.