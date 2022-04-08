20-Year-Old Daycare Worker in Bemidji Charged With Felony of Malicious Punishment of a Child Under the Age of Four

A 20-year-old daycare worker in Bemidji, Jada Nicole Federly, of Owatonna, MN is being charged with a felony for Malicious Punishment of a child under the age of four.

On November 12th, 2021 the Bemidji Police Department had been dispatched to speak with Jeff Boden who had reported his two year old son J.B. received injuries while at daycare. Officer Museus observed injury marks located on the child’s face, neck, chest, and back.

J.B.’s mother Sabrina had stated that when she picked her son up from daycare that afternoon, she was told by Federly that J.B. had woken up from his nap with a rash and a scratch. The injuries were not fully observed until Sabrina brought her son home due to him being fully clothed in his snow gear.

During the investigation, Bemidji Police Officers had learned that J.B. did not have any injuries that day before he took a nap. When officers were provided with video footage of the daycare room, it had shown that Federly was the sole caretaker of the children during nap time.

Officers had observed that Federly had been struggling with J.B., and she appears to be quite aggressive when she positions and moves his body around while laying on his sleeping mat. Federly eventually moved J.B. from his sleeping mat to a rocking chair where she placed a blanket over his head, and placed her hands in the area near J.B..’s face and neck. Officers had also observed Federly gripping J.B.’s head in the cradle of her arm.

Officers said, that Federly appeared to be agitated with J.B., and Federly was seen constantly on her phone while also trying to make J.B. nap. The video footage had shown Federly’s phone flash many times during nap time, and from statements provided and observation of video it is evident that Federly had caused the observed injuries to J.B.’s face, neck and body.

It was reported, that another employee by the name of Haley had returned to the classroom, and she examined J.B.’s neck and head after his nap. She had observed that J.B. was uncomfortable, and her statement is validated with the injury located on J.B. at this time.

On December 30th, 2021, The Bemidji Police Department Detective Becker along with DHS Investigator Virden conducted a phone interview of Federly, and She again stated that there were no injuries observed to J.B. prior to nap time. She added, that after nap time she noticed a scratch on him and a rash on his neck. Federly said, that she assumed the rash on his neck was from lying on his bottle. She explained that she used tight squeezes on J.B. to help calm him down, and she used tight squeezes during this incident.

A felony of Malicious Punishment of a child under four years of age, carries a maximum sentence for up to 5 years in prison or a $10,000 fine or both.

