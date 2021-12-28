9,873 New COVID-19 Cases, 40 Deaths Reported Tuesday in MN

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The state today reported 40 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 9,873 new coronavirus cases. Today’s numbers come from data collected Friday through Monday.

There were two deaths in the Lakeland viewing area:

One person in Beltrami County between the ages of 80 and 84

One person in Wadena County between the ages of 75 and 79

The seven-day rolling average for case positivity remains at 8.6%.

There are currently 1,365 people hospitalized for COVID-19, with 334 people in ICU beds. This is down from one week ago, when 1,450 people were hospitalized and 355 were in ICU beds.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 414 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:

Aitkin – 10

Beltrami – 39

Cass – 38

Clearwater – 5

Crow Wing – 75

Hubbard – 20

Itasca – 75

Koochiching – 12

Lake of the Woods – 3

Mahnomen – 5

Mille Lacs – 36

Morrison – 31

Polk – 9

Roseau – 10

Todd – 25

Wadena – 21

