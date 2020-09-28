963 New COVID-19 Cases, 7 New Deaths Reported in MN Monday
The state reported 963 new cases of COVID-19 reported today, bringing the state’s cumulative total number of cases to 97,368.
The 963 cases came from a total of 22,162 tests administered for a case positivity rate of 4.2%. Minnesota health officials also reported seven new COVID-19 deaths today. One of the deaths came from the Lakeland viewing area, a resident from Itasca County who was in their late 50s.
Five new patients were admitted to a hospital, and two new patients were admitted into ICU yesterday.
In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported 68 new cases in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 2
- Beltrami – 9
- Cass – 2
- Crow Wing – 20
- Hubbard – 5
- Itasca – 8
- Mahnomen – 1
- Mille Lacs – 3
- Morrison – 6
- Polk – 6
- Roseau – 1
- Todd – 3
- Wadena – 2
