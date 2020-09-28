963 New COVID-19 Cases, 7 New Deaths Reported in MN Monday

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The state reported 963 new cases of COVID-19 reported today, bringing the state’s cumulative total number of cases to 97,368.

The 963 cases came from a total of 22,162 tests administered for a case positivity rate of 4.2%. Minnesota health officials also reported seven new COVID-19 deaths today. One of the deaths came from the Lakeland viewing area, a resident from Itasca County who was in their late 50s.

Five new patients were admitted to a hospital, and two new patients were admitted into ICU yesterday.

In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported 68 new cases in the following counties:

Aitkin – 2

Beltrami – 9

Cass – 2

Crow Wing – 20

Hubbard – 5

Itasca – 8

Mahnomen – 1

Mille Lacs – 3

Morrison – 6

Polk – 6

Roseau – 1

Todd – 3

Wadena – 2

