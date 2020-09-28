Lakeland PBS

963 New COVID-19 Cases, 7 New Deaths Reported in MN Friday

Betsy Melin — Sep. 28 2020

The state reported 963 new cases of COVID-19 reported today, bringing the state’s cumulative total number of cases to 97,368

The 963 cases came from a total of 22,162 tests administered for a case positivity rate of 4.3%. Minnesota health officials also reported seven new COVID-19 deaths today. One of the deaths came from the Lakeland Viewing area. A resident from Itasca County who was in their late 50s.

Five new patients were admitted to a hospital and two new patients were admitted into ICU yesterday.

In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported new cases in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 2
  • Beltrami – 9
  • Cass – 2
  • Crow Wing – 20
  • Hubbard – 5
  • Itasca –  8
  • Mahnomen – 1
  • Mille Lacs – 3
  • Morrison – 6
  • Polk – 6
  • Roseau – 1
  • Todd – 3
  • Wadena – 2

By — Betsy Melin

