954 New COVID-19 Cases in Minnesota Tuesday

There were 954 new cases of COVID-19 cases reported today according to Minnesota health officials, bringing the total number of cases for the state to 105,740. The 954 cases came from a total of 14,209 tests administered for a case positivity rate of 6.7%.

Minnesota health officials also reported four new COVID-19 deaths today, two of the deaths were from residents in their 60s and two were in their 80s. None of the deaths came from residents in the Lakeland viewing area. There were also six new patients admitted to the hospital and one new person admitted to the ICU.

In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported new cases in the following counties:

Beltrami – 5

Cass – 3

Clearwater – 1

Crow Wing – 11

Hubbard – 2

Itasca – 11

Lake of the Woods – 1

Mille Lacs – 2

Morrison – 6

Polk – 2

Todd – 5

Wadena – 1

