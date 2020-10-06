Lakeland PBS

954 New COVID-19 Cases, 4 New Deaths in Minnesota Tuesday

Betsy Melin — Oct. 6 2020

There were 954 new cases of COVID-19 reported today according to Minnesota health officials, bringing the total number of cases for the state to 105,740. The 954 cases came from a total of 14,209 tests administered for a case positivity rate of 6.8%. The current seven-day rolling average for case positivity is at 5.2%.

Minnesota health officials also reported four new COVID-19 deaths today, with two of the deaths from residents in their 60s and two in their 80s. None of the deaths came from residents in the Lakeland viewing area. There were also six new patients admitted to the hospital and one new person admitted to the ICU.

In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported 50 new cases in the following counties:

  • Beltrami – 5
  • Cass – 3
  • Clearwater – 1
  • Crow Wing – 11
  • Hubbard – 2
  • Itasca – 11
  • Lake of the Woods – 1
  • Mille Lacs – 2
  • Morrison – 6
  • Polk – 2
  • Todd – 5
  • Wadena – 1

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Avatar

By — Betsy Melin

Related Posts

Beltrami County Releases More Results of Mass COVID-19 Testing Event

Spike in COVID-19 Cases in Beltrami County Over the Weekend

MN Prospective Drivers Will Soon Be Able to Take Permit Knowledge Test Online

Almost 1,000 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in MN on Monday

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.