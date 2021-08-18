95-Year-Old World War II Veteran From Hackensack Gets Back in the Cockpit

Click to print (Opens in new window)

For the first time since 1946, Wes Cline of Hackensack was in the cockpit of a plane. Cline served as a naval bombardier from 1943 until 1946.

Friends and family lined the runway of the Pine River Airport to see Cline take off. The last time Cline was in an airplane was 1988, when he and his wife took a trip to Hawaii.

“Dream Flights”, a non-profit organization dedicated to honoring veterans with giving back to those who gave, is the group that helped Cline get back into the air.

Cline said the experience in the plane was much different than the one he flew, but the experience inside the cockpit was something he and his family will never forget.

