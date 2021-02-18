928 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Thursday
The state reported 928 new COVID-19 cases today along with 14 new deaths, none of which were in the Lakeland viewing area.
The cases came from 39,915 tests for a case positivity rate of 2%.
In the Lakeland viewing area there were 60 new cases in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 5
- Beltrami – 7
- Cass – 5
- Clearwater – 3
- Crow Wing – 6
- Itasca – 8
- Lake of the Woods – 1
- Mille Lacs – 1
- Morrison – 4
- Polk – 2
- Roseau – 10
- Todd – 7
- Wadena – 1
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.