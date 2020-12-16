92 New COVID-19 Related Deaths Reported on Wednesday

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 2,279 new cases and 92 COVID-19 related deaths on Wednesday.

Eight of the deaths came from residents in the Lakeland viewing area:

One in Beltrami County of someone aged 80-84

One in Crow Wing County of someone aged 90-94

One in Hubbard County of someone aged 85-89

One in Koochiching County of someone aged 65-69

Two in Roseau County, one aged 85-89 and another aged 95-99

Two in Todd County, one aged 90-94 and another aged 95-99

The new cases came from a total of 19,644 for a case positivity rate of 11.6%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported 120 new cases in the following counties:

Aitkin – 4

Beltrami – 19

Cass – 16

Clearwater – 2

Crow Wing – 13

Itasca – 12

Koochiching – 1

Mahnomen – 3

Mille Lacs – 7

Morrison – 2

Polk – 13

Roseau – 1

Todd – 8

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today