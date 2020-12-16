92 New COVID-19 Related Deaths Reported on Wednesday
The Minnesota Department of Health reported 2,279 new cases and 92 COVID-19 related deaths on Wednesday.
Eight of the deaths came from residents in the Lakeland viewing area:
- One in Beltrami County of someone aged 80-84
- One in Crow Wing County of someone aged 90-94
- One in Hubbard County of someone aged 85-89
- One in Koochiching County of someone aged 65-69
- Two in Roseau County, one aged 85-89 and another aged 95-99
- Two in Todd County, one aged 90-94 and another aged 95-99
The new cases came from a total of 19,644 for a case positivity rate of 11.6%.
In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported 120 new cases in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 4
- Beltrami – 19
- Cass – 16
- Clearwater – 2
- Crow Wing – 13
- Itasca – 12
- Koochiching – 1
- Mahnomen – 3
- Mille Lacs – 7
- Morrison – 2
- Polk – 13
- Roseau – 1
- Todd – 8
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.