92 New COVID-19 Related Deaths Reported on Wednesday

Betsy Melin — Dec. 16 2020

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 2,279 new cases and 92 COVID-19 related deaths on Wednesday.

Eight of the deaths came from residents in the Lakeland viewing area:

  • One in Beltrami County of someone aged 80-84
  • One in Crow Wing County of someone aged 90-94
  • One in Hubbard County of someone aged 85-89
  • One in Koochiching County of someone aged 65-69
  • Two in Roseau County, one aged 85-89 and another aged 95-99
  • Two in Todd County, one aged 90-94 and another aged 95-99

The new cases came from a total of 19,644 for a case positivity rate of 11.6%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported 120 new cases in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 4
  • Beltrami – 19
  • Cass – 16
  • Clearwater – 2
  • Crow Wing – 13
  • Itasca – 12
  • Koochiching – 1
  • Mahnomen – 3
  • Mille Lacs – 7
  • Morrison – 2
  • Polk – 13
  • Roseau – 1
  • Todd – 8

