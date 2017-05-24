911 Outage Reported In Northern Minnesota

There may be some difficulty trying to get through if you’re dialing 911 due to an outage affecting a large part of northern Minnesota.

According to the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, if you’re trying to call 911 from a cell phone or VOIP service and get a busy signal, you may dial the non-emergency number at 218-333-9111.

Try 911 first and if you get a busy signal then call the non-emergency number.

If you’re not in Beltrami County, contact your local non-emergency number.

The issue has been identified and crews are working to repair the damage. A repair time is unknown, but the problem may be solved within the next few hours.