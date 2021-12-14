9,042 New COVID-19 Cases, 46 Deaths Reported Tuesday in MN
The state today reported 46 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 9,042 new coronavirus cases. Today’s numbers represent data from Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.
There were six deaths in the Lakeland viewing area:
- One person from Crow Wing County between the ages of 70 and 74
- Two people from Itasca County, one between the ages of 55 and 59 and the other between the ages of 70 and 74
- Two people from Todd County, one between the ages of 30 and 34 and the other between the ages of 85 and 89
- One person from Wadena County between the ages of 60 and 64
The seven-day rolling average for case positivity is at 10.6%, compared to 11.5% recorded a few days ago.
There are currently 1,636 people in Minnesota hospitalized for COVID-19, with 352 those in ICU beds. A week ago, there were 1,627 people hospitalized with 355 in ICU.
In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 485 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 14
- Beltrami – 46
- Cass – 34
- Clearwater – 8
- Crow Wing – 76
- Hubbard – 21
- Itasca – 79
- Koochiching – 17
- Lake of the Woods – 1
- Mahnomen – 12
- Mille Lacs – 50
- Morrison – 32
- Polk – 18
- Roseau – 31
- Todd – 34
- Wadena – 12
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.