9,042 New COVID-19 Cases, 46 Deaths Reported Tuesday in MN

The state today reported 46 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 9,042 new coronavirus cases. Today’s numbers represent data from Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

There were six deaths in the Lakeland viewing area:

One person from Crow Wing County between the ages of 70 and 74

Two people from Itasca County, one between the ages of 55 and 59 and the other between the ages of 70 and 74

Two people from Todd County, one between the ages of 30 and 34 and the other between the ages of 85 and 89

One person from Wadena County between the ages of 60 and 64

The seven-day rolling average for case positivity is at 10.6%, compared to 11.5% recorded a few days ago.

There are currently 1,636 people in Minnesota hospitalized for COVID-19, with 352 those in ICU beds. A week ago, there were 1,627 people hospitalized with 355 in ICU.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 485 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:

Aitkin – 14

Beltrami – 46

Cass – 34

Clearwater – 8

Crow Wing – 76

Hubbard – 21

Itasca – 79

Koochiching – 17

Lake of the Woods – 1

Mahnomen – 12

Mille Lacs – 50

Morrison – 32

Polk – 18

Roseau – 31

Todd – 34

Wadena – 12

