9,042 New COVID-19 Cases, 46 Deaths Reported Tuesday in MN

Lakeland News — Dec. 14 2021

The state today reported 46 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 9,042 new coronavirus cases. Today’s numbers represent data from Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

There were six deaths in the Lakeland viewing area:

  • One person from Crow Wing County between the ages of 70 and 74
  • Two people from Itasca County, one between the ages of 55 and 59 and the other between the ages of 70 and 74
  • Two people from Todd County, one between the ages of 30 and 34 and the other between the ages of 85 and 89
  • One person from Wadena County between the ages of 60 and 64

The seven-day rolling average for case positivity is at 10.6%, compared to 11.5% recorded a few days ago.

There are currently 1,636 people in Minnesota hospitalized for COVID-19, with 352 those in ICU beds. A week ago, there were 1,627 people hospitalized with 355 in ICU.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 485 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 14
  • Beltrami – 46
  • Cass – 34
  • Clearwater – 8
  • Crow Wing – 76
  • Hubbard – 21
  • Itasca – 79
  • Koochiching – 17
  • Lake of the Woods – 1
  • Mahnomen – 12
  • Mille Lacs – 50
  • Morrison – 32
  • Polk – 18
  • Roseau – 31
  • Todd – 34
  • Wadena – 12

