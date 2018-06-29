9-Year-Old Moorhead Girl Drowns at Buffalo River State Park

Officials say a 9-year-old girl who was participating in a police summer youth program has drowned in a swimming area at Buffalo River State Park in Clay County.

Emergency responders were called to park about 4 p.m. Wednesday on a report of a child who had been pulled from the water, was unconscious and not breathing. Authorities say lifeguards were on duty at the time.

The sheriff’s office identifies the girl as Grace Elizabeth Bettie of Moorhead. The City of Moorhead released a statement saying the girl was participating in the Moorhead Police Summer Youth Program.

The swimming area is about a mile in from the park’s entrance off Highway 10 near Glyndon.