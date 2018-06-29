Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS
Breaking News
Minnesota Regulators Approve Enbridge Project

9-Year-Old Moorhead Girl Drowns at Buffalo River State Park

Anthony Scott
Jun. 28 2018
Leave a Comment

Officials say a 9-year-old girl who was participating in a police summer youth program has drowned in a swimming area at Buffalo River State Park in Clay County.

Emergency responders were called to park about 4 p.m. Wednesday on a report of a child who had been pulled from the water, was unconscious and not breathing. Authorities say lifeguards were on duty at the time.

The sheriff’s office identifies the girl as Grace Elizabeth Bettie of Moorhead. The City of Moorhead released a statement saying the girl was participating in the Moorhead Police Summer Youth Program.

The swimming area is about a mile in from the park’s entrance off Highway 10 near Glyndon.

Anthony Scott
Contact the Author Anthony Scott
ascott@lptv.org

Related Posts

Brainerd Welcomes a New Semi-Pro Football Team

Man Drowns Near Remer

Men Involved In Hay Lake Boating Incident Identified

Crow Wing County To Host Relay for Life Event

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

henry said

great... Read More

Mk said

... Read More

Chuck and Gail Mueller said

Bravo David! You don't choose depression, but you can choose to get help and re... Read More

Jovanna said

To be honest I want to see the video again that the sgt showed all of us I reall... Read More

Latest Story

Brainerd Welcomes a New Semi-Pro Football Team

A void has been filled in the Brainerd area, and a new semi-pro football team has arrived. The Central Lakes Serpents are in their first year as
Posted on Jun. 28 2018

Latest Stories

Brainerd Welcomes a New Semi-Pro Football Team

Posted on Jun. 28 2018

Minnesota Regulators Approve Enbridge Project

Posted on Jun. 28 2018

Leech Lake Band Of Ojibwe Offering Free Health Care Checks

Posted on Jun. 28 2018

New Bicycle Repair Station Opens At Brainerd Public Library

Posted on Jun. 28 2018

2018 Bemidji Jaycees Water Carnival Medallion Hunt Clue #2

Posted on Jun. 28 2018

Contact Us

Locations
Submit a PSA / Announcement
Submit a Calendar Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.