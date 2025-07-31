9-Year-Old Dies After Being Hit by Moorhead Public Works Vehicle

A 9-year-old boy on his bike has died after being hit by a Moorhead Public Works vehicle.

It happened at the intersection of 40th Avenue and 14th Street S shortly after 11:30 Thursday morning in the city of Moorhead. It’s a busy four-way intersection with flashing stop signs.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the Mack straight truck hit the boy in the crosswalk on 40th Avenue. They identified the Moorhead city worker driving the truck as 64-year-old Victor Port of West Fargo. The boy died at the scene.

The Minnesota State Patrol is continuing its investigation.