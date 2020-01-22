9-Year-Old Boy Dead From Farm Accident

Click to print (Opens in new window)

According to a Cass County Press Release, Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch reported that on Sunday, January 19th at 5:28 PM, Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a farming accident at a farm in rural Boy River, MN.

When deputies and responders arrived at the scene, they learned that a juvenile male, age 9, had been accidentally pinned under the arms of a skid steer loader during a farming operation.

The male was pronounced deceased on scene.

An autopsy was completed at the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office. Lake Country Responders, Remer Ambulance and Cass County Sheriff’s Office Chaplaincy Initiative were also present at the scene.

