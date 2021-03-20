Lakeland PBS

9 New COVID-19 Related Deaths, 1,449 New Cases Reported Friday

Lakeland News — Mar. 19 2021

The state today reported nine new COVID-19 related deaths along with 1,449 new coronavirus cases.

The deaths included one person from the Lakeland viewing area, an Aitkin County resident between the ages of 65 and 69.

The new cases came from 40,005 tests for a case positivity rate of 3.6%. The seven-day rolling average for case positivity has inched up now to 4.2%, but is still below the state’s caution threshold of 5.0%.

According to the state’s vaccine dashboard, more than 1.3 million Minnesotans have now received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 82 new confirmed cases reported in the following counties:

  • Beltrami – 6
  • Cass – 1
  • Clearwater – 1
  • Crow Wing – 13
  • Hubbard – 1
  • Itasca – 17
  • Lake of the Woods – 1
  • Mille Lacs – 12
  • Morrison – 20
  • Polk – 3
  • Roseau – 5
  • Todd – 1
  • Wadena – 1

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

