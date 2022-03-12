9 New COVID-19 Deaths, 583 New Cases Reported Friday in MN

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The state of Minnesota today reported nine new COVID-19 related deaths along with 583 new coronavirus cases. There were no deaths reported in the Lakeland viewing area.

The seven-day rolling average for case positivity is at 3.7%, down from 4.9% the week before. Case growth is at 10.7 new cases per 100,000 people, down from 14.8 cases per 100,000 the week prior.

Hospitalizations are still declining throughout the state. There are currently 313 people hospitalized for COVID-19, a decrease of 159 from a week ago. 39 ICU beds are in use, a decrease of 21 from a week ago.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 44 new cases reported in the following counties:

Aitkin – 1

Beltrami – 12

Cass – 3

Clearwater – 1

Crow Wing – 4

Hubbard – 1

Itasca – 6

Koochiching – 1

Lake of the Woods – 1

Mille Lacs – 6

Morrison – 1

Polk – 2

Todd – 5

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today