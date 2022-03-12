Lakeland PBS

9 New COVID-19 Deaths, 583 New Cases Reported Friday in MN

Lakeland News — Mar. 11 2022

The state of Minnesota today reported nine new COVID-19 related deaths along with 583 new coronavirus cases. There were no deaths reported in the Lakeland viewing area.

The seven-day rolling average for case positivity is at 3.7%, down from 4.9% the week before. Case growth is at 10.7 new cases per 100,000 people, down from 14.8 cases per 100,000 the week prior.

Hospitalizations are still declining throughout the state. There are currently 313 people hospitalized for COVID-19, a decrease of 159 from a week ago. 39 ICU beds are in use, a decrease of 21 from a week ago.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 44 new cases reported in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 1
  • Beltrami – 12
  • Cass – 3
  • Clearwater – 1
  • Crow Wing – 4
  • Hubbard – 1
  • Itasca – 6
  • Koochiching – 1
  • Lake of the Woods – 1
  • Mille Lacs – 6
  • Morrison – 1
  • Polk – 2
  • Todd – 5

