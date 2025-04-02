Apr 2, 2025 | By: Lakeland News
9 Candidates Officially in MN Senate District 6 Race After Filing Period Closes
The filing period for the special election for Minnesota Senate District 6 is now closed, and nine candidates are officially in the race. That includes eight Republicans and one Democrat.
The Democrat, Denise Slipy, is the DFL’s endorsed candidate for Senate District 6. The other DFL candidates withdrew from the race after Slipy was endorsed.
The eight Republicans will face off in a primary election slated for April 15th. They are (in order of filing date):
- Steve Cotariu
- Doug Kern
- John A. Howe
- Keri Heintzeman
- Jennifer Carnahan
- Angel Zierden
- Josh Gazelka
- Matthew Zinda
Whoever wins that election will take on Slipy in the special election, which is scheduled for April 29th. The special election was called after former Sen. Justin Eichorn was charged with attempted coercion or enticement of a minor.
Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.
Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS
Related News
Education & Government