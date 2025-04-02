9 Candidates Officially in MN Senate District 6 Race After Filing Period Closes

The filing period for the special election for Minnesota Senate District 6 is now closed, and nine candidates are officially in the race. That includes eight Republicans and one Democrat.

The Democrat, Denise Slipy, is the DFL’s endorsed candidate for Senate District 6. The other DFL candidates withdrew from the race after Slipy was endorsed.

The eight Republicans will face off in a primary election slated for April 15th. They are (in order of filing date):

Steve Cotariu

Doug Kern

John A. Howe

Keri Heintzeman

Jennifer Carnahan

Angel Zierden

Josh Gazelka

Matthew Zinda

Whoever wins that election will take on Slipy in the special election, which is scheduled for April 29th. The special election was called after former Sen. Justin Eichorn was charged with attempted coercion or enticement of a minor.