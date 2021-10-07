Lakeland PBS

9-Acre Wildfire Burning in Itasca State Park

Lakeland News — Oct. 6 2021

A small fire is burning tonight in Itasca State Park.

The fire was reported around 3:30 yesterday afternoon and is burning in timber, lowland grasses, and brush in a remote location in the park at the end of Bohall Trail and on the north side of Bohall Lake.

The response has included engines from the Lake Itasca and Shevlin Fire Department, along with 10 Minnesota DNR forestry engines. DNR air resources also responded.

As of late this afternoon, the fire, called the Bohall Trail Fire, is approximately 9 acres and is 5% contained. A hose line has been completed around the fire.

No structures have been damaged and there are no injuries. The origin of the fire is under investigation.

Park staff evacuated cabins located on the north side of the park as a precautionary measure. Affected visitors were provided accommodations elsewhere in the park. There are no additional evacuations at this time.

By — Lakeland News

