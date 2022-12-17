Lakeland PBS

8th Fire Green Jobs Conference Promotes Sustainability for Northern Minnesota

Justin OthoudtDec. 17 2022

Climate change can be a daunting issue, and cutting back on one’s carbon footprint, especially in the workplace, can be just as harrowing. The first ever 8th Fire Green Jobs Conference, held in Walker on Friday, set out to show the community how to face these challenges head-on.

“They just really want to showcase a lot of possibilities out there and get people to really think about how they can play a role with doing something to better ourselves, you know, with more green energy, more growing,” said keynote speaker and “Sioux Chef” founder Sean Sherman.

Sponsored by Native-led environmental group Honor the Earth, the conference set out to showcase how jobs from a number of fields can utilize green energy, such as construction companies utilizing hemp and culinary companies finding ways to cut food waste and promote healthier living.

“When I started out doing this, I wanted to get a wide net,” explained 8th Fire Green Jobs Conference organizer Annie Humphrey. “There are a lot of jobs coming into existence, I mean in five years there will be jobs that don’t exist today that will be in the green job market.”

The information given at the conference was open to everyone, but there was a heavy emphasis on educating young adults.

“I really wanted high school juniors and seniors to be, like, prevalent,” explained Humphrey. “They’re on the brink of moving into the next step in life.”

“To be able to get the youth involved and just, whoever else wants to come, it’s just an amazing experience and I’m proud to be a part of it,” said 8th Fire Green Jobs Conference Organizer Leanna Goose.

Organizers of the conference hope this event can become an annual experience.

