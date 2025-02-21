8th District Rep. Stauber Says He’s Not Running for MN Governor or U.S. Senate

8th District Republican U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber says he will not be running for Governor in Minnesota or for the Senate seat currently held by Tina Smith.

On Wednesday, Stauber told the TV news operation Northern News Now out of Duluth that he feels he can make more a difference in his current role, where he chairs the Subcommittee on Energy and Mineral Resources.

Gov. Walz has hinted at running for a third term as Governor but also is said to be considering a run at Smith’s Senate seat. Smith said last week that she does not plan on seeking re-election in 2026. Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan has already announced she will run for that Senate seat.