8th Annual Sustainable Places Tour In Bemidji Set For Saturday

Jul. 11 2019

The eighth annual Sustainable Places Tour will take place Saturday, July 13 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at five locations around Bemidji. There will be a guide at each location on the tour.

The locations on the tour include: a residential house, a garden, Lakeland PBS, the Bemidji Community Food Shelf and the electric vehicle charging station at Beltrami Electric Cooperative.

“To spread to the community facts and knowledge about different sustainable companies, and homes, and different ways they can incorporate sustainability practices in their day-to-day life,” said Valerie Winter, an intern with the Bemidji State University Sustainability Office.

People can find Sustainable Places Tour maps at the following locations:

  • Brigid’s Pub
  • Lueken’s Village Foods – North & South
  • The Tavern on South Shore
  • Dunn Brothers Coffee
  • Harmony Natural Foods Co-op

For more information, you can visit Sustainable Bemidji’s Facebook page or Bemidji State University’s website.

