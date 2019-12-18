8th Annual Holidays By Hand Held in Bemidji

Lakeland PBS

Destiny Wiggins — Dec. 17 2019

Family and friends were able to buy some cool and unique handmade holiday crafts and treats at the 8th annual Holidays by Hand event on Saturday at Bemidji High School.

Holidays By Hand was created in 2011 and is hosted by Creative North, a business that allows entrepreneurs who create handmade crafts a venue to sell their products. The event allows over 70 artists from all around the state to showcase and sale their handmade items, and shoppers are offered a variety of everything from mittens to pottery and even caramel.

Melissa Weil was one of the entrepreneurs who was part of this year’s event and is the owner of HomeMade Caramels located in Strathcona, MN.

“I absolutely love when people try the caramel because they get an instant smile on their face and they’ll say things like ‘wow,'” said Weil. “I think it’s great to come out here as an event as somebody who makes their own item because people just don’t know about, it’s not like something that’s sold in Wal-Mart or something sold anywhere else and you’re not going to find out about all the amazing things that people have to offer unless if you come out to an event like this or showcase your items.”

Creative North will be hosting their spring expo in April, and vendor applications are on their website.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

